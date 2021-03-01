Jawaharlal Nehru ‘conspired’ to get Chandra Shekhar Azad killed, claims Rajasthan BJP MLA

Rajasthan BJP MLA and the party’s state general secretary, Madan Dilawar, has claimed that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had got freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad killed as part of a conspiracy. The Congress has slammed Dilawar for the statement, saying that the MLA has lost his mental balance.

“When famous revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad was carrying on revolutionary activities and needed funds, he had gone to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. There was a requirement of Rs 1,200. Chandra Shekhar Azad went to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He gave him the assurance that he will arrange for it and asked Azad to wait at a park. What he did was that he informed the British police that the man you are searching for, terrorist Chandra Shekhar Azad is sitting at a park,” Dilawar told reporters in Rajsamand district on Sunday, where Assembly bye-elections will be held soon.

He added that the British police had arrived and fired on Azad, who retaliated and killed some of them. Later Azad shot himself with the last remaining bullet after finding himself surrounded, said Dilawar.

Speaking with The Indian Express on Monday, Dilawar, an MLA from the Ramganjmandi constituency in Kota district, stuck with his claim that Nehru was responsible for Azad’s death.

“The real accused for the death of Azad is a Congress leader who went on to become the Prime Minister of the country. I am openly saying that Nehru hatched a conspiracy and is responsible for the death of Chandrashekhar Azad,” said Dilawar.

When asked about the source of this sensational claim, Dilawar said that he had got to know about it from “books and the local media.”

The Congress strongly criticised Dilawar for his statement.

“Dilawar’s knowledge of history is very weak and beyond facts. With increasing age, Dilawar has lost his mental balance and for the purpose of being in the news, he keeps saying such absurd things from time to time,” said Pushpendra Bhardwaj, secretary, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) and Congress in-charge for the Rajsamand Assembly bypolls.

In January, Dilawar had hit out against the farmers’ protests against the three farm laws saying “so-called farmers” were enjoying dry fruits and chicken biryani and other luxuries at protest sites and that it was a conspiracy to spread bird flu.