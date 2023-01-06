scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Jan Aakrosh Yatra: After Dance video goes viral, Rajasthan BJP chief seeks explanation from district unit

Poonia sought details about the programme's organisers and asked the Alwar BJP to immediately send him all details of the case.

“A case from your district’s Kherli town has come to my notice through public medium, wherein a woman can be seen dancing on the BJP Jan Aakrosh Mahasabha stage. (Express Photo)
RAJASTHAN BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday sought an explanation from the party’s district unit leaders after a video circulated on social media showed a woman dancing on a stage set up for the Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Alwar district.

The ruling Congress targeted the Opposition over the video, with party leader Alka Lamba sharing it on Twitter and asking the BJP to “have some shame”.

“A case from your district’s Kherli town has come to my notice through public medium, wherein a woman can be seen dancing on the BJP Jan Aakrosh Mahasabha stage. Through this incident, an attempt has been made to tarnish the image of the party, which is a matter of serious indiscipline,” Poonia wrote in his letter to Sanjay Naruka, BJP president for Alwar south, on Thursday.

Poonia sought details about the programme’s organisers and asked the Alwar BJP to immediately send him all details of the case.

When contacted, Alwar south BJP president Sanjay Naruka accused the Congress for the incident.

“The incident (video) is from January 3. The Jan Aakrosh rally had ended and people were packing up, removing the posters, when the dance was performed. People from the Congress orchestrated the dance to tarnish the image of the BJP,” said Naruka.

The Rajasthan BJP launched its Jan Aakrosh Yatra on November 27 with an aim to cover all 200 constituencies in the state and communicate to the public the “failures” of the incumbent Congress government.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 05:18 IST
