Jalore Dalit boy death: Rajasthan Police file chargesheet against accused teacher, say probing ‘matki’ angle

The Rajasthan Police have filed a chargesheet in the case of the death of Indra Kumar Meghwal, a nine-year-old Dalit boy from Rajasthan’s Jalore district, who died in August this year. His family had alleged that he died after being beaten by his upper-caste teacher at a private school, who allegedly got infuriated on seeing the boy drink water from a matki (earthen pot) meant for the teacher.

The police have chargesheeted, which was filed last month, Chail Singh, the accused teacher, for offences under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

However, the police said the investigation is ongoing on the family’s allegations that the reason behind the murder was the boy drinking water from the pot meant for the upper-caste teacher.

“It has been confirmed during the investigation so far that the boy was beaten up, but we haven’t yet found evidence suggesting he was beaten up for drinking water from the matki. We are continuing the investigation on the point concerning the matki. After completing all the queries on the remaining points, including the matki angle, we will submit again,” Additional Superintendent of Police Deva Ram Choudhary, the investigating officer in the case, told The Indian Express.

The chargesheet mentions that further investigation is being conducted on certain points of the case under Section 173 (8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

“During the investigation of the case, on the basis of statements of eyewitnesses, the audio of the conversation between accused Chail Singh and the father of the deceased wherein the accused admits to hurting the deceased, testimonies of other teachers of the school, it has been proved that accused Chail Singh had beaten and injured deceased Indra Kumar in the school on July 20,” says the chargesheet.

The chargesheet also says doctors who treated Meghwal have said that a blood clot had formed in his artery, resulting in his death. “Doctors have said that a blood clot had formed in the artery near the neck which supplies blood to the brain, which led to infection in the brain, resulting in the death of Indra Kumar. Along with this, doctors have said that the possibilities are that the blood clot had formed after the deceased sustained an injury. On the basis of this evidence, crime has been proven against private school director Chail Singh, 42, (under the aforementioned sections),” says the chargesheet.

Meghwal’s family members have stuck to their allegation the boy was beaten because he drank water from the earthen pot. “We know that he was beaten by the teacher for drinking water from the matki. There are also videos where he is seen recounting the incident before his death. It will be an injustice to us if the final investigation doesn’t mention how he was killed for drinking water from the matki,” said Kishore Kumar, Meghwal’s uncle and the complainant in the case.

The death of Meghwal in August this year resulted in massive outrage and criticism of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.