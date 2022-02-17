Two children dead, several injured after school bus overturns in Jaisalmer

Two children were killed and several others injured when a school bus overturned in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Thursday, the police said.

According to officers, the incident took place on Thursday morning in Jaisalmer’s Phalsund.

जैसलमेर के फलसूण्ड क्षेत्र में कजोई गांव के पास स्कूल बस पलटने से 2 बच्चों की मृत्यु हृदयविदारक एवं दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं बच्चों के माता-पिता एवं परिजनों के साथ हैं, घायल हुए बच्चों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 17, 2022

“The bus of a private school, which was speeding, overturned while taking a turn. The bus was carrying around 40 children. Two boys aged 12 and 14 lost their lives in the accident,” said Jaisalmer SP Bhanwar Singh Nathawat.

Nathawat added that several other children were also injured due to the impact of the accident.

“At present, 20 children have been referred to Jodhpur where they are admitted in the AIIMS and are undergoing treatment. One child’s condition is serious due to injuries sustained in the head,” said Nathawat.

The police said that a case is being registered against the driver.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Thursday, expressing condolences over the deaths.

Gehlot said that he has spoken with the district collectors of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and directed them that the children get the best treatment in Jodhpur.