scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 18, 2022
Must Read

Jaisalmer: 2 students dead, several injured after school bus overturns

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while tweeting about the incident expressed his condolence over the deaths.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
February 18, 2022 5:38:47 am
Gehlot said that he has spoken with the district collectors of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and directed them that the children get the best treatment. (File)

Two children died and several other kids sustained injuries when a school bus lost control and overturned in Jaisalmer on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning in Phalsund area.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“The bus of a private school carrying around 40 children, which was speeding, overturned while taking a turn. Two boys aged 12 and 14 lost their lives in the accident,” said Jaisalmer SP Bhanwar Singh Nathawat.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Nathawat added that several other children also sustained injuries in the accident.

“At present, 20 children have been referred to AIIMS in Jodhpur. The condition of one child is serious due to head injuries,” said Nathawat.

Police said the driver has been arrested and action against him taken.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while tweeting about the incident expressed his condolence over the deaths.

More from Jaipur

Gehlot said that he has spoken with the district collectors of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and directed them that the children get the best treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 18: Latest News

Advertisement