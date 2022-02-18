Jaisalmer: 2 students dead, several injured after school bus overturns

Two children died and several other kids sustained injuries when a school bus lost control and overturned in Jaisalmer on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning in Phalsund area.

“The bus of a private school carrying around 40 children, which was speeding, overturned while taking a turn. Two boys aged 12 and 14 lost their lives in the accident,” said Jaisalmer SP Bhanwar Singh Nathawat.

Nathawat added that several other children also sustained injuries in the accident.

“At present, 20 children have been referred to AIIMS in Jodhpur. The condition of one child is serious due to head injuries,” said Nathawat.

Police said the driver has been arrested and action against him taken.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while tweeting about the incident expressed his condolence over the deaths.

Gehlot said that he has spoken with the district collectors of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and directed them that the children get the best treatment.