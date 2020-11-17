Jaipur woman set on fire by man accused of raping her; critical

Expressing condolences, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family and directed the authorities to take strict action against those involved. He said the state government will ensure hearing of the case in a fast-track court.

A 35-year-old woman in Jaipur was allegedly set on fire by a man who is accused of raping her and had been on the run since April this year. She sustained 70 per cent burn injuries and is stated to be critical, still in hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night – the accused allegedly entered the woman’s house while she was lighting lamps to celebrate Diwali and set her on fire.

Her family members have accused the police of carelessness for not arresting the accused earlier.

“In April this year, the woman had lodged an FIR against the accused, who is also her distant relative. She had stated that about two years ago, the accused had raped her. Since then, the accused, who is around 30 years old, was absconding,” the SHO of the police station concerned in Jaipur, where the case was registered, said on Monday.

The SHO added that a court had issued an arrest warrant against the accused in July and he has been absconding since the FIR was lodged in April.

“The accused poured inflammable substance and set her on fire,” the SHO said. “When the woman’s minor daughter tried to save her, she also sustained burn injuries on her legs. The accused, too, suffered around 30 per cent burn injuries in the process. The girl’s condition is stable.”

He said the police have arrested four people, including the prime accused, after the woman said in her statement that the accused was assisted by his two brothers and father.

“We have arrested the accused, who is also admitted in hospital; his two brothers and his father on charges including those under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder),” the SHO said.

Family members of victim accused the police of carelessness and held that delay in arrest of the accused led to Saturday’s crime.

The victim’s husband told The Indian Express: “Ever since the FIR was lodged in April, we were requesting the police to arrest the accused. His family members were threatening us and despite requests, the police didn’t take any action. He was arrested only after he barged into our house and set my wife on fire according to a well-prepared plan. My wife’s condition is critical.”

