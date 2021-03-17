Jaipur: Woman admitted in private hospital’s ICU allegedly raped by nursing staff member

The woman, who is in her thirties, had undergone surgery in the private hospital on Monday

The Jaipur police have arrested a 26-year-old man who was working as a nursing staff at a private hospital in the city for allegedly raping a woman when she was admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

“The woman, who is in her thirties, had undergone surgery in the private hospital on Monday. During the night, she was admitted in the ICU. She was being administered medicines through drips and was also being given oxygen support and was under surveillance. In the ICU, there were six patients, three female and three male. Two nursing staff members were also stationed there, one male and one female,” said the SHO who is the investigating officer of the case.

He added that the woman told her husband about the incident when he went to meet her on Tuesday.

“When the husband of the woman went to meet her the next morning, she communicated to him through writing that the male member of the nursing staff had molested her, inappropriately touched her and she couldn’t say anything because she was on oxygen support,” said the officer.

Deputy Commissioner of police, Jaipur West, Pradeep Mohan Sharma told The Indian Express on Wednesday that the accused has been arrested.

“The incident is of Monday night. The report was given to us on Tuesday morning and we have arrested the accused. He has been booked under section 376 (2) (e),” said Sharma.

The police said that the accused is presently in police custody.