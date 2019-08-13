Jaipur: Two groups clash, internet services suspended in walled city

Internet services inside the called city of Jaipur were suspended on Tuesday after people from two communities clashed in the Galta Gate area late on Monday night, police said.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ajay Pal Lamba, two police personnel and around 15 people were injured after both sides indulged in stone-pelting.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told The Indian Express, “Members from two communities engaged in stone-pelting and the police had to separate them. So far, the reason behind the clash is not clear. The situation is under control and a large number of police personnel has been deployed.”

Internet services have been suspended in the jurisdiction area of 10 police stations.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, a confrontation between Kanwariyas and locals took place in Ramganj, which falls under the same police circle as Galta Gate.