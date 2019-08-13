Jaipur: Two cases filed after clash between kanwariyas, local residents

A day after a confrontation occurred between kanwariyas and local residents of Jaipur’s Ramganj area, two separate FIRs were registered in the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when a group of kanwariyas was returning after visiting a temple in the area.

“The kanwariyas didn’t take permission for the procession and while they were returning from the temple, a confrontation took place with locals, which resulted in heckling. The police separated both the parties and around 3-4 people sustained minor injuries,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sumit Gupta.

He also said that the situation is now under control.

“Two FIRs were registered in the matter late on Sunday night and investigation is in progress. No arrests have been made till now,” said Gupta.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ajay Pal Lamba said that adequate police force has been deployed. He added that were no further untoward incidents on Monday.