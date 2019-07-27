Jaipur: Student faces molestation bid in private cab, two held

Jaipur police have arrested two men, including a driver from a private cab service, for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman after she booked a ride to her home in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the woman fought off the attacker and jumped off the moving vehicle. She then reached the nearest police station and lodged a complaint.

“The woman, who is a college student and also works as a model, had booked a cab to her home in Jaipur after attending a party after 1.30 am. When she entered the cab, she saw that apart from the driver, another person was sitting in the front seat of the cab. Later, that person came to sit on the rear seat beside her,” said Sub-Inspector Kamlesh Kumar from the Jawahar Circle police station.

Deputy commissioner of police, east, Rahul Jain told The Indian Express on Friday that the man tried to threaten the woman by showing her a toy pistol.

“The man tried to molest the woman but she bit his tongue and managed to escape from the cab. Thereafter, she reached the nearest police station and informed officials about the incident. The police managed to trace the cab driver and he was called to the police station,” said Jain.

He added that the person who had tried to assault the woman had gone to a hospital for treating his wounds. “We had posted our men in the hospital and he was arrested. The arrests were made by 4.30 am today,” said Jain.

“The driver has been identified as Suresh Kumar Verma, 30, and the man who attacked the woman is Sachin Sharma, 25. Both are in custody,” said Kumar, who is the investigating officer.

The police said an FIR has been lodged under sections 354 and 342 of the IPC. “We will summon representatives of the cab company,” said DCP Jain.