Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Erstwhile Jaipur royal family lays claim to Taj Mahal land, says have documents to prove point

Talking to journalists in Jaipur Wednesday, BJP MP Diya Kumari said that the royal family’s palace stood on the land where the Taj Mahal has been built and that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan “occupied it”.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
May 11, 2022 4:11:31 pm
The BJP MP has claimed that the plot where the Taj Mahal stands belonged to the Jaipur royal family. (File)

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand constituency, Diya Kumari, who is also a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, has claimed that a palace of the Jaipur royal family stood on the land where the Taj Mahal was built and that the plot historically belonged to the Jaipur royal family, adding that the family has documents to back the same.

Talking to journalists in Jaipur Wednesday, Kumari said that the royal family’s palace stood on the land where the Taj Mahal has been built and that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan “occupied it”. “It was their (Mughal) government then. Even today, if a government acquires land from you, it gives you compensation and I heard there was no compensation given then. But back then there was no law where you could appeal. It was definitely the royal family’s land,” she said.

Referring to the case in the Allahabad High Court, she said that “it is good that someone has raised their voice and filed a petition. If there is a need for any documents or anything, we will provide the documents if the court orders so.”

Media in-charge of BJP’s Ayodhya unit, Dr Rajneesh Singh, had filed a petition seeking a direction to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open the sealed doors of over 20 rooms inside the Taj Mahal premises so as to check for the possible presence of Hindu idols or scriptures. The matter would be heard Thursday, May 12.

Asked whether a temple stood in the same place, Kumari said that she did not go through the documents in much detail “but the property definitely belonged to us.”

She said that there should be an inquiry and sealed parts should be opened to find out “what existed and what didn’t. Facts will be established when there’s a proper inquiry and the court gives a direction on what existed before,” she said. She added that the family is examining whether they’ll file a petition of their own.

