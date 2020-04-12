Jaipur Police ‘threat’ to lockdown violators: Will put you in a room and play Masakali 2.0

A broad consensus that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks till April-end emerged Saturday after an almost four-hour meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Ministers. A broad consensus that the national lockdown should be extended by at least two weeks till April-end emerged Saturday after an almost four-hour meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Ministers.

Employing an out-of-the-box approach to curb lockdown violations in Rajasthan’s capital, the Jaipur Police has tweeted out a warning for violators — “If you are unnecessarily roaming outside we will put you in a room & play Masakali 2.0 on loop”.

On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series launched the remix of the song, dubbed “Masakali 2.0”, by composer Tanishq Bagchi and sung by singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

Singer Mohit Chauhan, who sang the original version of the song for the movie Delhi 6, told news agency PTI that there was no point in the recreated version of “Masakali” to be named after the original, as it doesn’t even sound like the track he sang for the movie.

The original track was penned by Prasoon Joshi and composed by AR Rahman for the 2009 film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. “I heard the song. But it doesn’t sound like Masakali. So they could’ve called it something else. But to say it’s Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else… If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original,” Chauhan told PTI.

After the new song was out, Rahman posted the original on Twitter, with a note that said: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew – Lots of love and prayers (sic).”

