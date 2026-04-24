Busted: ‘Gulel gang’, which used slingshot to break into Jaipur cars

They allegedly broke into parked cars using a sling shot—or gulel—to shatter windows and snatch whatever they could find, from valuables to laptops, mobiles and cash. On Friday, Jawahar Nagar Police and the DST Jaipur East team arrested two members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in a series of car break-ins.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur East) Ranjita Sharma said the accused—Imtiaz Alam alias Amanraj, 37, and Rohit Krishna, 28—were arrested after an extensive probe involving analysis of around 500 CCTV cameras and records from nearly 80 hotels and guest houses across a 100-km stretch. The third accused, Paramjeet Yadav, is still absconding.
Police said the gang operated in a coordinated manner: one member would allegedly conduct recce on a scooter, identifying cars parked at wedding venues, hotel lots and residential colonies with visible valuables, and alert two accomplices who would break into cars and flee on a motorcycle.
The gang allegedly used a scooter and a Pulsar bike purchased online from Delhi, with tampered number plates to avoid detection. The accused allegedly confessed to over a dozen thefts between April 18 and April 20 in Jawahar Nagar, Jamdoli, Kanota, Ashok Nagar and Shyam Nagar in Jaipur, along with incidents in Dausa, Alwar and Bhiwadi.
A key case was reported on April 18 in Rajapark, where a laptop was stolen from a parked car; CCTV analysis allegedly helped police trace the gang’s movement from Dausa to Jaipur, linking multiple incidents. On April 20, thefts were also reported from C-Scheme and Ajmer Road, including one at a hotel parking lot where a laptop, documents and Rs 40,000 cash were stolen.
Police said the three accused had earlier been lodged in Kasna Jail, Noida, where they became associates. After securing bail earlier this year, they allegedly resumed criminal activities in Delhi-NCR before moving to Rajasthan. Following the Jaipur crimes, the gang allegedly regrouped in Faridabad, divided the loot and sold it in Delhi.
Both arrested have been remanded to police custody until April 30. Police said they were trying to recover stolen property and identify other cases linked to the gang, while efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More