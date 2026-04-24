Busted: ‘Gulel gang’, which used slingshot to break into Jaipur cars

The gang allegedly used a scooter and a Pulsar bike purchased online from Delhi, with tampered number plates to avoid detection. (Special arrangement photo)

They allegedly broke into parked cars using a sling shot—or gulel—to shatter windows and snatch whatever they could find, from valuables to laptops, mobiles and cash. On Friday, Jawahar Nagar Police and the DST Jaipur East team arrested two members of an interstate gang allegedly involved in a series of car break-ins.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur East) Ranjita Sharma said the accused—Imtiaz Alam alias Amanraj, 37, and Rohit Krishna, 28—were arrested after an extensive probe involving analysis of around 500 CCTV cameras and records from nearly 80 hotels and guest houses across a 100-km stretch. The third accused, Paramjeet Yadav, is still absconding.