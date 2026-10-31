MBA student dies after jumping from Jaipur’s Poornima University building

A 23-year-old MBA student died by suicide on Saturday morning after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of Poornima University in Jaipur. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the police.
Yashasvi Rohilla, a second-year MBA student and a resident of Gurjar Ki Thadi area, had secured a campus placement in a company in September, according to university officials.
Rakesh Gupta, Dean of Student Welfare at Poornima University, told The Indian Express that Rohilla was a regular student who was consistent in her classes. Her third-semester mid-term examinations were underway when the incident took place.
“While students were heading towards their classrooms, she received a phone call. According to the CCTV footage, she spoke on the phone for around six minutes before climbing the stairs to the sixth floor and jumping,” Gupta said.
He added that her friends noticed her going upstairs and rushed to stop her, but she jumped before they could intervene.
The university has handed over her mobile phone and bag to the police for further investigation, Gupta said.
Rakesh Gautam, Station House Officer of Shivdaspura police station, said the police had recovered her mobile phone, which was locked, and it would be sent to the cyber cell for examination.
“The body has been taken to the hospital and kept in the mortuary for postmortem. Her family members have arrived. It is too early to say anything about the case,” Gautam said.
Yashasvi’s father had died, and her mother had been raising and educating her.