Jaipur: Man arrested after Maharani College students protest against harassment

The administration of the all-women Maharani College in Jaipur said it would look into demands for increased security made by students after they protested Monday.

The protest took place after a group of students recorded a video, which went viral, of a man, identified as Mohammad Yusuf, harassing them and using indecent language. The man was arrested under Cr.PC 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) following an FIR against him, said Surender Singh, SHO Lal Kothi police station.

Maharani College Principal Abha Jain said, “The students have demanded that CCTV cameras be installed outside the college premises even though we have cameras within the premises. We are going to install one camera at the gate. The students also asked for a police booth outside the college. We have accordingly written an application for the same to the police department. We already have women police constables stationed at the college… still we will increase the security measure.”

Jain mentioned that the man had been passing lewd comments on women outside the college for the past 2-3 days and the college found out after a police complaint was registered.

One of the victims, a final-year student of the college, Komal Mohanpuria said, “I had seen him over a year ago outside the college. He harassed me by saying ‘come sit in my car’. When I discussed the incident with other women, a lot of them said the same thing had happened with them too.”

Mohanpuria added that last December Yusuf was spotted again and some students had decided to record the incident. But before they could do that, the man sensed it and fled.

Speaking about the incident that took place on June 4, Mohanpuria said, “He came in a car and asked women to join him inside the car and flashed at them. When I posted about this online, many seniors who had passed out of the college 3-4 years before me, said the same had happened with them too.”

She also added that while the college administration had been alerted about a similar incident earlier, no action was taken.

“We approached the administration in March this year and asked them to station a woman police constable and install CCTV cameras outside the college. I also went to the Vice Chancellor’s office and submitted an application for the same but nothing happened.”

Akriti Tiwari, president of the student council said, “No women’s cell or Nirbhaya cell has contacted the students who faced the situation. 80 per cent of the women studying in the college come from rural areas and such incident is a huge shock for them because they cannot share it with their parents. As a result they stop coming to college.”

Tiwari added that she believes self-defence classes and women constables outside the campus are two essential things that the college should be working towards.

She highlighted a reason for the delayed response of the administration, “Principals keep changing, so every outgoing principal thinks, why should I make an effort, the next one will take care of it and this is the reason, such things keep happening again and again.”