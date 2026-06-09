Jaipur fire toll rises to 6; four victims die during treatment at SMS Hospital

olice officials at the site after a fire broke out in a factory operated in a small house in Jaipur's Kho-Nagorian area, Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Three persons were killed and five others injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

Six people have died in the Jaipur fire incident, according to officials at SMS Hospital.

Pradeep Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of SMS Hospital, said six patients were brought to the hospital. One of them was brought dead, while the remaining patients succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Sameer, Adib, Abdul Wahid and Bilal, who died during treatment. Sharma said they had suffered burns ranging from 75 to 100 per cent and could not be saved.

There are reports of two more deaths, but these are yet to be officially confirmed.