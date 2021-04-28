scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Jaipur: Family creates ruckus at hospital after four Covid-19 patients die

By: PTI | Jaipur |
April 28, 2021 10:35:17 am
No case has been registered.

Four COVID-19 patients died at a private hospital here following which their family members created ruckus at the facility alleging there was no staff to change oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer of Kalwar police station, Gurudutt Saini, said oxygen was available but no staff was available to replace the cylinders at the hospital.

“Four COVID patients died at the hospital on Tuesday night. Their family members gathered and alleged that that there was no staff to change oxygen cylinders which led to the deaths,” he said.

The police official said family members of the deceased created ruckus in the hospital but were later pacified.

No case has been registered, he added.

