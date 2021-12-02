Jaipur cops arrest man from Surat who impersonated wedding guests, pulled off Rs 2 cr-heist

Rajasthan police Thursday arrested a man accused of stealing jewellery and other valuables worth over Rs 2 crore from the five star Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur by impersonating as a wedding guest.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Jayesh Ravji Sejpal, was arrested from Surat, where he was hiding ever since the incident. The accused is also suspected of a similar theft at a hotel in Udaipur on November 20, before he carried out the heist in Jaipur on November 25, said officials.

“While sharing information with the police from other states, we came to know that similar crimes with the same modus operandi of targeting five star hotels have taken place in other places like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Trivandrum, Agra, Lucknow and Udaipur. The accused is a resident of Surat in Gujarat. He had been arrested before as well,” Ajay Pal Lamba, additional commissioner of police, Jaipur, told the media Thursday.

He added that the entire stolen goods, including the jewellery, have been recovered from Sejpal.

While the suspect decamped with a pair of diamond earrings, gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 cash in the Udaipur incident, the items stolen from Hotel Clarks Amer are worth over Rs 2 crore, including gold and diamond jewellery and Rs 95,000 cash, the FIRs mention.

“We are contacting the police in the cities where he has carried out such thefts so that he can be arrested in those cases as well. We have also learnt that he had carried out a similar heist in Jaipur back in 2019 at a hotel in Amer. We will question him on this as well. There are 30 cases registered against the accused in various cities and he had started committing such crimes around 2000,” said Lamba.