scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Jaipur: 14 children rescued from bangle-making unit

All rescued children, aged 12-16, were allegedly trafficked from various districts of Bihar and forced to work from 9 in the morning till late at night and received paltry wages, said the police.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur |
May 24, 2022 5:54:14 pm
All rescued children, aged 12-16, were allegedly trafficked from various districts of Bihar and forced to work from 9 in the morning till late at night and received paltry wages, said the police.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan activists, along with the anti-human trafficking unit and local police, rescued 14 children from a bangle-making unit, operating from a residential area in Jaipur’s Bhatta Basti on Monday.

The Bhatta Basti police station lodged an FIR against the bangle-unit owners under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 370(5) (trafficking more than one minor), 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) and 344 (wrongful confinement of more than 10 days) as well as relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Labour Act. The owners, however, are absconding.

All rescued children, aged 12-16, were allegedly trafficked from various districts of Bihar and forced to work from 9 in the morning till late at night and received paltry wages, said the police.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A 14-year-old said that he had come to Jaipur with a person who had promised him decent wages. “I did not realise that I was walking into a trap. I wanted to return to my village, but the owners forced me to continue working here,” he said. After medical examination, all children were sent to Bal Ashram on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

More from Jaipur

Best of Express Premium

Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...Premium
Prashant Kishor: ‘In the next 20-30 years, Indian politics will revolve a...
Explained: Who are ASHA workers, the women healthcare volunteers honoured...Premium
Explained: Who are ASHA workers, the women healthcare volunteers honoured...
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...Premium
Tempered by power, BJP’s shift away from 1989 Palampur Resolution o...
More Premium Stories >>

Manish Sharma, Bachpan Bachao Andolan director, said: “The source states for trafficking should take strict action and they should have a sound rehabilitation plan for the trafficked children so that they are not re-trafficked. Also, there should be convergence between the governments of source and destination states. We hope that the government passes the anti-trafficking bill in the upcoming session of Parliament.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement