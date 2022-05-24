Jaipur: 14 children rescued from bangle-making unit

Bachpan Bachao Andolan activists, along with the anti-human trafficking unit and local police, rescued 14 children from a bangle-making unit, operating from a residential area in Jaipur’s Bhatta Basti on Monday.

The Bhatta Basti police station lodged an FIR against the bangle-unit owners under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 370(5) (trafficking more than one minor), 374 (unlawful compulsory labour) and 344 (wrongful confinement of more than 10 days) as well as relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Child Labour Act. The owners, however, are absconding.

All rescued children, aged 12-16, were allegedly trafficked from various districts of Bihar and forced to work from 9 in the morning till late at night and received paltry wages, said the police.

A 14-year-old said that he had come to Jaipur with a person who had promised him decent wages. “I did not realise that I was walking into a trap. I wanted to return to my village, but the owners forced me to continue working here,” he said. After medical examination, all children were sent to Bal Ashram on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Manish Sharma, Bachpan Bachao Andolan director, said: “The source states for trafficking should take strict action and they should have a sound rehabilitation plan for the trafficked children so that they are not re-trafficked. Also, there should be convergence between the governments of source and destination states. We hope that the government passes the anti-trafficking bill in the upcoming session of Parliament.”