Power cut at two centres forces NEET PG re-exam, Board says sorry

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday announced that re-examination will be conducted for candidates affected due to power cut issues during the NEET-PG 2026 exam held at two centres at iON Digital Zone iDZ in Jaipur’s Sitapura area.
The exam will now be held again on September 5.
As per NBEMS, the examination could not be completed at test centres numbers 41,682 and 41,683 in Jaipur “due to internal power supply issues at the centres.”
It said, “NBEMS apologises to the affected candidates for the inconvenience caused.”
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Dr Gaurav, who appeared for the exam, said, “In two hours, the exam began 10 times and ended 10 times. There is no authority to answer why it was happening.”
Several other candidates alleged lack of proper electricity at the centre which affected their examination, even as some demanded that it should be cancelled and held again across the country.
‘Too much to expect proper facilities?’
Another candidate, Vishnu Sharma, said, “The system has been shutting down repeatedly right from the beginning, even before the exam could properly start. It would work for barely two minutes before crashing. This happened at least 20 times.”
He said, “We kept cooperating and hoping that it would work the next time, but the system continued to shut down. When candidates are charged such a substantial fee, is it too much to expect proper facilities for an exam of this scale, especially one of the biggest exams in the country?”
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The Board said that it has decided to conduct a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5 at 3pm in Jaipur. Further details, including the re-examination centre, will be released separately, it said, adding that revised admit cards will also be issued to the candidates concerned.
As per NBEMS, the NEET-PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30 at 1,111 centres across the country for 2,73,096 registered candidates. Of these, 265,980 candidates appeared for the exam and approximately 263,535 candidates completed it.
Taking to X, the Congress, through its official handle, said, “The NEET-PG exam scheduled for 9 am in Jaipur could not even start until noon. Students and their families continued to suffer due to (PM Narendra) Modi’s pathetic system, while the entire government slept soundly under the covers. Once again, it has been proven that the Modi government cannot conduct even a single exam properly. Shame on them.”
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More