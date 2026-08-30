Power cut at two centres forces NEET PG re-exam, Board says sorry

The examination could not be completed at test centres numbers 41,682 and 41,683 in Jaipur. (Express Photo)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Sunday announced that re-examination will be conducted for candidates affected due to power cut issues during the NEET-PG 2026 exam held at two centres at iON Digital Zone iDZ in Jaipur’s Sitapura area.

The exam will now be held again on September 5.

As per NBEMS, the examination could not be completed at test centres numbers 41,682 and 41,683 in Jaipur “due to internal power supply issues at the centres.”

It said, “NBEMS apologises to the affected candidates for the inconvenience caused.”

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Dr Gaurav, who appeared for the exam, said, “In two hours, the exam began 10 times and ended 10 times. There is no authority to answer why it was happening.”