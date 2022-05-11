Internet suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after man stabbed to death

Authorities in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara have suspended internet services for 24 hours after a man, Adarsh Tapdiya, was allegedly stabbed to death over personal enmity, leading to communal tension in the district.

Bhilwara District Collector Ashish Modi said the man, aged about 19 years old, was murdered late on Tuesday. “Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity between teenagers. We have detained three accused in the case,” Modi told The Indian Express.

According to officials, all the three men detained in connection with Tapdiya’s murder are Muslims. Modi said that apart from the police force, the district has adequate personnel from Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and Special Task Force (STF).

After the incident took place in Kotwali police station limits, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing outfits protested over Tapdiya’s death and called a bandh.

While curfew has not been imposed yet, internet services were suspended for 24 hours, beginning at 6 am on Wednesday. Schools also remained shut in sensitive parts of the district.

The murder comes close on the heels of another incident, wherein unidentified masked men thrashed two people and set a bike on fire, leading to the suspension of internet services on May 5.