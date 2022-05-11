scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Must Read

Internet suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after man stabbed to death

After the incident took place in Kotwali police station limits, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing outfits protested over Tapdiya’s death and called a bandh.

Written by Hamza Khan | Jaipur |
May 11, 2022 1:45:09 pm
Bhilwara murder, Internet suspended in Bhilwara, Rajasthan news, Rajasthan murder, Rajasthan news, Indian expressWhile curfew has not been imposed yet, internet services were suspended for 24 hours, beginning at 6 am on Wednesday. (File)

Authorities in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara have suspended internet services for 24 hours after a man, Adarsh Tapdiya, was allegedly stabbed to death over personal enmity, leading to communal tension in the district.

Bhilwara District Collector Ashish Modi said the man, aged about 19 years old, was murdered late on Tuesday. “Prima facie it seems to be a case of personal enmity between teenagers. We have detained three accused in the case,” Modi told The Indian Express.

According to officials, all the three men detained in connection with Tapdiya’s murder are Muslims. Modi said that apart from the police force, the district has adequate personnel from Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and Special Task Force (STF).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After the incident took place in Kotwali police station limits, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing outfits protested over Tapdiya’s death and called a bandh.

Best of Express Premium

Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator dataPremium
Life insurance firms settled 2.2 lakh Covid death claims: Regulator data
Explained: Making sense of exchange ratePremium
Explained: Making sense of exchange rate
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...Premium
Explained: When prayers are allowed, not allowed at protected archaeologi...
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figuresPremium
Why there’s no agreement on India’s Covid death figures
More Premium Stories >>

While curfew has not been imposed yet, internet services were suspended for 24 hours, beginning at 6 am on Wednesday. Schools also remained shut in sensitive parts of the district.

More from Jaipur

The murder comes close on the heels of another incident, wherein unidentified masked men thrashed two people and set a bike on fire, leading to the suspension of internet services on May 5.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 11: Latest News

Advertisement