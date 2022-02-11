Inquiry stuck, Rajasthan minister says CBI not keen to probe Alwar ‘assault’ case

A MONTH after a mentally challenged girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in Alwar, the probe is at a standstill. While the Rajasthan government had recommended a CBI investigation, Law Minister Shanti Dhariwal told The Indian Express that the agency had conveyed to the state that “it will not take up the case”.

The Ashok Gehlot government has been under attack from the BJP over the case. With the REET paper leak giving the BJP fresh ammunition, the Congress government has been keen that the CBI take up the Alwar investigation and the ball goes in the Centre and hence the BJP’s court.

Rajasthan Police sources said the investigation so far indicates the 15-year-old was injured in a hit and run. According to one official, “There was a bus plying on the bridge (where the girl was found). The bus driver got into an argument with a passenger, who wanted to be dropped off at a different spot. As the driver braked the bus abruptly, a delivery boy behind the bus swerved his bike to avoid the bus and hit the girl.”

Doctors who treated the girl said they had not found evidence indicating sexual assault. However, with the family alleging rape and the Opposition raising the issue, police have been reluctant to rule out anything, hoping the onus would fall on the CBI.

The girl’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate is still pending. The Magistrate has referred her case to a special board to determine whether the girl, who has learning disabilities as well as speech impairment, is competent enough to depose.

The 15-year-old had been reported missing by her family who lives in Alwar district on January 11. She was found bleeding on the bridge in the city later that day, and had to undergo surgery in Jaipur. She is now stable.

Earlier, the Medical Jurist, doctors and surgeons who had operated on the girl had told The Indian Express that she had an “extensive wound” at the perineum, going to her thigh, but no signs of injuries in her private parts. Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said medical reports and technical evidence indicated “ki ismein dushkarm ki sambhavana nahin hai (that there is no possibility of rape in the case)”.