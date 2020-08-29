Indian Idol fame singer hospitalised after friend dies by suicide

Renu was also admitted to a hospital in Alwar on Friday.

A 27-year-old married man from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district who had reportedly left his home with Indian Idol fame singer Renu Nagar in June this year, allegedly died by suicide on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased, Ravishankar, had returned to his hometown of Nagar in Bharatpur district in August, where he allegedly consumed poison on Thursday. They added that he was a tabla player and a friend of Renu.

Renu was also admitted to a hospital in Alwar on Friday.

According to police, Ravishankar left his home with Renu — who was a contestant in the season 10 of the Indian Idol — on June 30, following which, Renu’s parents accused him of abducting their daughter and lodged an FIR against him in a police station in Alwar. The couple had returned to Alwar on August 22. “On June 30, the two left their respective houses after which Renu’s parents lodged an FIR against Ravishankar, accusing him of kidnapping Renu. However, both Renu and Ravishankar, who was married and a father to three children, returned on August 22. We closed the case after both of them said that they had left home willingly. Both were sent to their respective homes,” said Chauthmal Verma, station house officer, Mahila Thana, Alwar.

Panchu Ram, assistant sub inspector, NEB police station in Alwar, said Ravishankar’s family members brought him to Alwar on Thursday from his home in Bharatpur district after he allegedly consumed poison and admitted him to a private hospital, where he later passed away on Thursday night.

“He was brought to our hospital yesterday (Thursday) evening and passed away around 11pm. Prima facie, it appears he consumed a poisonous substance. After his death, Renu was also admitted in the hospital after she arrived at around 12:40am today (Friday)… A psychiatrist attended to her and at present her condition is stable,” Dr SC Mishra, Director, Mittal Hospital, Alwar, told The Indian Express on Friday.

A person who identified himself as Veer Singh, the brother of Ravishankar, told reporters in Alwar on Friday that he held Renu and her family responsible for Ravishankar’s death.

Renu’s brother Akash however, said, “The allegations levelled by Veer Singh and his family, holding us responsible for Ravishankar’s death are completely baseless. Ravishankar was a friend of my sister. We had reported to the police that our sister was missing and we suspected Ravishankar. But after they returned, everything was settled and both were living in their separate homes. My sister went into depression after learning of her friend’s death and she had to be admitted to a hospital. Her condition is stable at the moment.”

Officials from the Nagar police station in Bharatpur saidthey haven’t received an official complaint in connection with Ravishankar’s death so far.

“On July 1, Ravishankar’s family had filed a missing person’s report. However, the case was closed after we got to know that he had left with a woman. He later returned and was staying here in Nagar with his family. We got information yesterday (Thursday) that he had consumed poison and was taken to Alwar. So far we haven’t received any complaint regarding his death,” said Hari Narayan Meena, station house officer, Nagar police station, Bharatpur.

