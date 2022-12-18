India did see development with old pension scheme in place: Gehlot

Brushing aside the criticism of the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS) for Rajasthan government employees, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said India witnessed development even when the OPS was in place.

Addressing a press conference to mark four years of his government, the CM also said that it is not fair of the central agencies to raise questions on the scheme because the subjects of the Central List, State List and Concurrent List are prescribed in the 7th schedule of the Constitution of India.

He said that Article 246 empowers the states to take decision on the subjects of the State List, that point number 42 of the State List states that pension which is given from the consolidated fund and the state has the right to make law on it. He said that some economists may not agree with OPS, but added that the country has developed so far with the scheme in place.