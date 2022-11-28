India-Australia bilateral military exercise begins in Rajasthan

The inaugural edition of the bilateral military exercise Austra Hind between the Indian Army and the Australian Army began at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on Monday.

The exercise will comprise joint training operations in semi-deserts terrains under the United Nations (UN) peace enforcement mandate and will conclude on December 11.

“This is the first exercise in the series of Austra Hind with the participation of all arms and services contingents from both armies. The Australian Army contingent comprising soldiers from the 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division has arrived at the exercise location. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra Regiment,” said a press statement from the Indian Army.

“Exercise Austra Hind will be a yearly event that will be conducted alternatively in India and Australia,” the army added.

“This joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at company and platoon levels for neutralising hostile threats.” the release said.

The joint exercise includes the use of new-generation equipment and specialised weapons including snipers and deployment of surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness apart from casualty management and evacuation and planning logistics at the battalion and company levels.

During the exercise, participating contingents will engage in a variety of tasks ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, sharing basics of special arms skills and raiding a hostile target.