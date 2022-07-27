Rajasthan: Independent MLA says ‘conspiracy’ afoot to weaken journalism university, writes to CM Gehlot

In a letter addressed to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Independent Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha has alleged that a conspiracy was afoot to weaken the Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (HJU) in the state. Notably, Lodha is also an advisor to the chief minister.

In his letter, Lodha, who backs the Congress government and is also a member of the Board of Management (BoM) of the HJU, has cited the postponement of university meetings, saying that even though the university was established by Chief Minister Gehlot, it is now being controlled by the chancellor’s secretariat.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is the chancellor of HJU, which was shut down by the previous BJP government and re-established in 2019 after the Congress government came to power.

“It is with regret that I want to say that there are efforts to weaken the roots of this special journalism and mass communication university which has established itself within a short time,” says Lodha’s letter to Gehlot dated Wednesday.

Lodha mentions in his letter that the university presently doesn’t have sufficient number of permanent faculty and the recruitment process has been stopped by the chancellor. He also questions the postponement of the university’s BoM meeting.

“After seeing the sequence of events, I smell a conspiracy because the tenures of two members of a committee constituted by the BoM were to end this month. But the BoM meeting has been postponed due to unknown reasons. In the next meeting, the report of these two members will be presented but they won’t be able to say anything about their findings in the ensuing discussion,” Lodha says in the letter, also mentioning that his tenure along with that of Congress MLA Prashant Bairwa, another BoM member, will also end soon.

“Is there an attempt being thought to change our well-judged decisions as part of the BoM?” Lodha has written in the letter.

The immediate incident which has led to Lodha writing the letter seems to be the postponement of a BoM meeting of HJU that was scheduled to be held on July 21. The information about the postponement of the meeting was communicated to BoM members by the university’s registrar.

Earlier this year, Lodha had also raised the issue of alleged interference in the autonomy of universities in the Assembly and in February had criticised the chancellor’s decision to halt meetings of the BoM and advisory committee of the university.

Back then, the Raj Bhavan had said the step was taken to ensure that no policy decision was taken towards the end of the tenure of then V-C Om Thanvi.

First established during the previous tenure of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2013, the HJU was shut down by the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government and merged with Rajasthan University. The Congress, then in the Opposition, had accused the Raje government of political vendetta. After coming to power in 2019, CM Gehlot re-established the university.

The HJU was also in news earlier this year when former V-C Om Thanvi had expressed concerns over the orders of the governor, including his decision to call off the BoM and advisory committee meetings which he called “arbitrary” and had also said that he hopes future vice-chancellors of the university won’t be “harassed based on the whims of MLAs”.

Back then, BJP MLA Dharmnarayan Joshi had alleged procedural violations and also warned against the HJU becoming the “JNU of Jaipur”.

Lodha’s letter to Gehlot has been written at a time when in wake of several instances of stand-off between the state government and the office of Rajasthan Governor Mishra, the Rajasthan government is considering bringing in legislation to give the chief minister the power to appoint chancellors for the 28 state-funded universities. As per the draft Bill, the governor, who is at present the chancellor, will become the Visitor of these universities.