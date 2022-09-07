Income Tax Department raids multiple locations linked to Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav

Income Tax (IT) officials on Wednesday conducted raids in multiple locations linked to Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav. The raids are linked to an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme, according to sources.

Properties linked to Yadav and his son Madhur Yadav in Jaipur, Kotputli and Uttarakhand were raided.

Yadav told The Indian Express: “I have been doing business before I entered politics, and before me, my father used to do this business which we have had for over 70 years. Ours is a limited company…if there are allegations of money laundering, then check these companies, we will answer. It seems it is being done with malice.”

“If a property has been purchased, then we have paid for it, done the registry. We have nothing in benami. We have our agricultural land; we have our factory, homes; everything is in writing,” he said.

Yadav said he does not know anything about the mid-day meal scam. “We have packaging work in Kotputli. In Uttarakhand, we have flour milling. We have no direct supply for mid-day meals or anything else. But if someone is making that link, then we cannot help it.”

In Kotputli, the Yadav family has a “12-13-year-old factory” which manufactures bags used for cement, fertiliser, atta, animal feed etc. and employs about 600-700 people. “It is a very systematic work and those (the bags) are exported too; if there are irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme, then lodge a first information report (FIR), we do not have anything to do with it,” he said.

Yadav also holds independent charge as MoS for higher education; planning (manpower); state motor garage and language and library.