People’s income decreased, farmer’s back broken under BJP rule at Centre: Sachin Pilot

August 3, 2022 10:51:35 am
The BJP-led Union government has failed to fulfil its promises while its policies broke the farmer’s back and led to a decrease in people’s income, alleged Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday.
“After eight years of the central government’s rule, people have now understood that the BJP has only fuelled emotive issues. All their promises fell flat,” Pilot said in Tonk.
Pilot said neither the BJP government has been able to eliminate black money nor end corruption.
It has broken the farmer’s back while the middle class is very upset as their income is decreasing, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Pilot also claimed that the state’s Congress government has fulfilled most of its promises and those left will be fulfilled in the next one year.
Their priority is the development of the region, Pilot said, adding it is not their custom to raise emotive issues.
He said that when the Congress government was at the Centre, it brought schemes like the MGNREGA, Right to Education, Right to Information, Right to Food Security in the country.
He also said the Union finance minister’s speech in Parliament over inflation was far from truth.
Today, prices of petrol, diesel, gas and food items are sky high and unemployment in the country has increased, Pilot said.
The Congress leader said people want development but BJP leaders start raising emotive issues when elections draw near.
Here said there is a discord within the state BJP. Instead of playing the role of an opposition, BJP leaders are trying to find an easy way to come to power, he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Karan Johar told Tabu she was 'wasted' in Aamir Khan-starrer Fanaa, she said: 'Didn't want to steal the film from anybody...'
Upendra Baxi writes: SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid have given India players more freedom and security, says Hardik Pandya
People’s income decreased, farmer’s back broken under BJP rule at Centre: Sachin Pilot
‘Hats off to you’: Trainer praises Maniesh Paul’s commitment to fitness
Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 5: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham film struggles to survive in India but mints money in UK
African Swine Fever: Culling of pigs underway in Kerala’s Kannur
Zomato shares tank nearly 10% on BSE on Uber stake sale report
Biography of President Droupadi Murmu to release later this year
Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Rajasthan: 2 suspected monkeypox patients test negative
Russia repeats Putin’s new message against a nuclear war
Explained: Who could succeed Al Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri?
Unidentified persons booked for cow slaughtering in Rajasthan village