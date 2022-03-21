In Rajasthan village, some claim ‘rape victim a pawn in Thakur feud’

In the village in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped last week in front of her children, trust does not come by easily.

When The Indian Express visited the village on Sunday, it found the woman’s house locked. Neither the villagers nor the police knew of the family’s whereabouts. Some local people claimed that the woman was a victim of a festering power struggle between two Thakur families in the village. The complainant and her kin are close to one of those families who have, according to some villagers, sequestered them at a “safe location” amid intense scrutiny on the case.

According to an FIR registered at the local police station based on the woman’s complaint, on the evening of March 15, she and her family were returning from the fields when they were waylaid by the accused from one of the Thakur families. The complainant’s husband was hit on the head with the butt of a gun and he fled to escape the accused, reads the FIR. The woman told the police that two of the accused then raped her “while my children kept looking and crying”.

Some of the villagers, however, said they were not entirely convinced by her version of events and alleged that she was “merely a pawn” between the two warring families. The local police station confirmed that last year the complainant had got two FIRs registered against members of the accused men’s family. In those cases, the police invoked various charges under the IPC, including for wrongful restraint and assault with intent to outrage modesty, and provisions of the SC-ST Act.

While one case was found to be false and closed, the police filed a challan in the second one. But the Circle Officer probing the latest case said the FIR would be investigated on its merits.

A 32-year-old who belongs to the family of the accused said the discord with the other Thakur family began on May 1, 2020, when the government started easing some of the restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We had a bakery and we had to shut it briefly due to Covid,” he said. “After the government eased restrictions for such units, we resumed operations. However, they (the other Thakur family) complained to the police and the police raided the bakery, and hit the workers with sticks. We then approached the gram panchayat sachiv (secretary), one Mr Gaur, to raise the issue with him. In no time, the other side attacked us with weapons, barely an hour after the police action. They were apparently close to Mr Gaur since he was the secretary when their family had a sarpanch, and so they were angry at us for raising the issue with him.”

In the ensuing clash, the 32-year-old’s uncle was grievously injured and he died eight days later at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital. His family then got an FIR filed against six members of the rival Thakur family on charges of murder and attempted murder. The other side too got a counter FIR registered.

The 32-year-old, however, alleged that justice was not done and three of those accused of assaulting his uncle were arrested but later released on bail. He claimed that two of the women in the other Thakur family had been sarpanches. “So they are influential and hence my uncle’s killers haven’t been brought to justice till date,” he alleged.

But how did the Dalit woman and her family get dragged into the feud between Thakurs? The head of the Thakur family the complainant is close to said, “The poor Dalit family had nothing to do with our disagreement, yet they still went and raped the woman. They had abused the Dalit woman in the past too. They misbehave with the women and once an FIR is filed, they pressure families to reach a compromise.”

But before The Indian Express could question him further, his sons and nephews whisked him away. “We do not want to defame any families here. And no one will agree that their women have been molested since a family then becomes infamous in the area,” one of them said before disappearing into their home.

Questioning the Dalit woman’s integrity, the family of the men accused of rape alleged that the latest FIR was filed “since they want us to withdraw the murder case”. A member of the family added, “The latest rape case is the fourth FIR against us in less than two years. I have been lodged in jail myself on that woman’s complaint. Why is it that it was us who lost a family member? Why is it us who has had to face four FIRs and not them?”

In response, Dholpur Rural Circle Officer Vijay Kumar Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said, “Yes, the woman did lodge an FIR and previous complaints may have turned out to be false, but that is different. We have to investigate the current case on its merits.”

Meanwhile, hitting out at the Congress-led state government, BJP state president Satish Poonia said, “This is not the first time such a thing involving a Dalit woman has happened. We have seen it in Thanagazi in 2019 and the latest was ‘Nirbhaya’ in Alwar earlier this year. Between 2021 and 2022, as many as 6,337 police cases in Rajasthan are only concerned with atrocities against women.”

According to state police data for 2021, 50.8 per cent of cases filed by Scheduled Castes (SCs) were closed after the police filed a final report (adam vaku). Such reports are filed when the police find during an investigation that the alleged offence did not occur. For Scheduled Tribes (STs), the figure is 53.5 per cent.

Regarding the Dholpur case, social activist Kavita Srivastava said, “The woman’s testimony is paramount because she is a witness to what happened. No one else can claim this happened or did not happen. Hence, what we demand is a just and thorough inquiry by the Rajasthan Police.”

Srivastava spoke of the state’s “old culture of silencing women and denying that rape has happened”. She added, “When the police begin an investigation with the assumption that the woman is lying, due process is not followed and it becomes very difficult for women to negotiate with what has happened.”

Asked about the confrontation between the Thakur families, the social activist said, “Rape is often used as a tool of political violence, and to settle scores. There is a lot of confrontation that happens over women’s bodies. If the woman is missing, then where is the witness protection by the local police?”