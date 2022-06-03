In Rajasthan, MLAs moved to resort in Udaipur; will stay there till June 9

Hoping to keep its flock together ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, the ruling Congress is moving its MLAs in the state to the Taj Aravali resort in Udaipur.

On Thursday, just after the Congress’s two-day workshop, dubbed as the ‘action taken report’ following last month’s Nav Sankalp Shivir, concluded in Jaipur, most of the party MLAs were bussed to the resort while the rest followed in smaller vehicles.

The legislators are expected to remain there till June 9, a before polling for four Rajya Sabha seats is scheduled to be held.

“We will win all the seats,” said MLA Rafeek Khan, who was at the resort to oversee the preparations for the incoming legislators.

The Congress, which has 108 MLAs, needs 15 more votes from outside the party for its candidates to sail through. The party claims it has the support of 18 non-Congress legislators.