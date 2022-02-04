In Rajasthan, dacoit vs MLA: ‘Face me if you are mard ka bachcha’

He is among the last of Chambal’s dreaded dacoits, facing over a hundred cases including murder. Now, Jagan Gurjar is the target of a police manhunt across three states after he openly issued threats on video to a Congress MLA in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district, daring the legislator to face him without his security.

Not to be outdone, the MLA from Bari, Girraj Singh Malinga, issued a counter-challenge, telling Gurjar to specify a time and turn up at his home if he is a “mard ka bacchha”.

At the centre of this very public chest-beating is Gurjar’s claim that Malinga had turned against him after a deal to kill a political rival went sour. The dacoit also alleged that the MLA, a Rajput, was working against the interests of the Gujjar community.

“All this began around January 24, when videos of Gurjar, who is in his late 40s, challenging MLA Malinga were shared widely on social media,” said Ashutosh Charan, SHO of the Basai Dang police station in Dholpur.

This is hardly Gurjar’s first brush with infamy. Charan said that in 2008, the dacoit had threatened to blow up the residence of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje in Dholpur — before surrendering in 2009 at a rally being addressed by Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Pilot is from the Gujjar community.

After the latest episode, at least 150 Rajasthan police personnel, split into 8-10 teams, are searching for the AK-47-toting dacoit — who is out on bail — in districts along the Chambal river in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as well as in Uttar Pradesh. There is also a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on him, said the SHO.

In the videos circulating on social media, Gurjar is purportedly seen abusing and threatening Malinga. Gurjar alleges in the video that Malinga had asked him to kill a person he refers to as “Jaswant vidhayak (Jaswant MLA)”, which he did not do.

The MLA has denied the dacoit’s allegations.

In another video, Gurjar challenges Malinga to remove his security for two hours and face him.

Former BJP MLA from Bari, Jaswant Gurjar, says he is the “Jaswant vidhayak” referred to by Gurjar. “Jagan is heard saying in the video that he would be given protection and that the cases against him would be dropped if he kills me,” he told reporters in Dholpur.

The ex-MLA referred to the showdown between Gurjar and Malinga as a “battle of two bahubalis (musclemen)”. He also accused the incumbent MLA of once being friends with the dacoit.

In his retaliatory videos circulating on social media, Malinga is heard saying: “I haven’t taken any police protection, I am just waiting for him. He should come to my house and face me if he is a mard ka bacchha.”

Malinga told The Indian Express: “All the allegations levelled by Gurjar in the video are false and baseless. I have nothing to do with the dacoit. The accusations of ex-MLA Jaswant Gurjar are also false and he himself is involved in wrongdoing. All this is political drama. I also recently met the Chief Minister and informed him about the situation. He spoke with officials and directed them to take action. I have not taken any police protection. I still stand by my challenge.”

The Bari SHO said Gurjar has been active as a dacoit since 1994. “His two brothers are also bandits and are spending life sentences in jail. He has 121 cases registered against him related to offences including murder, loot, attempt to murder and extortion,” said Charan.

The SHO added that a fresh case was registered against Gurjar after his videos surfaced, for which he is currently wanted.

“Our teams are searching for him in the districts on the banks of the Chambal river in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The places include Morena, Gwalior and Shivpuri in MP. Teams are also looking for him in Agra in UP along with Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur and Karauli districts in Rajasthan. We are also taking the help of the UP and MP police. There are not many dacoits left in Chambal. He (Gurjar) is among the last ones,” Dholpur SP Shivraj Meena told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Meena added that the police have found no substance in Gurjar’s allegations against the MLA.

The search, meanwhile, has thrown up little success so far.

Charan said: “It is not yet exactly known where he is moving. The topography is very difficult with ravines and hillocks adjoining the Chambal river. Even from a distance of 100 metres one won’t be able to see if someone is hiding nearby.”