In Rajasthan, 590 PM Cares ventilators lying unused

Even as Covid-19 cases touched a peak of over 18,000 daily new cases being reported, at least 592 ventilators provided to the state by the Central government though the PM Cares fund could not be used, as of last week, The Indian Express has learnt.

Additionally, the state has raised a staggering 571 complaints regarding these ventilators with Bharat Electricals Limited (BEL), as of May 16 — of which, only 180 were resolved.

The state has received 1,900 ventilators through PM Cares, of which 1,500 were made by BEL and 400 were provided by AgVa Healthcare. According to Health Minister Raghu Sharma, the state now has a total of 2,523 ventilators —including the 1,900 provided by BEL and AgVa. As per the state Covid portal, there are a total of 2,530 ICU beds with ventilators in Rajasthan, of which 2,314 were occupied and 216 were available as of Saturday; this figure includes ventilators in private hospitals.

According to sources, 592 PM Cares ventilators could not be utilised, as of May 13, due to various issues. As many as 366 machines reported issues such as pressure drop, compressor failure and sensor failure, among others. The remaining machines were awaiting installation, or had parts missing.

A major reason that emerged in non-utilisation of these ventilators was bottlenecks in resolution of issues. “BEL has handed over the maintenance of ventilators to TBS, who claim they have designated 11 engineers. However, we don’t even have the name and phone numbers of these engineers. Through medical colleges, we got to know that only 5 engineers have been working. However, even they are not experienced and are unable to resolve all the issues. So we need senior, experienced engineers,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

An official said: “We don’t have access to their dashboard, so we don’t know how many complaints are being resolved each day.” According to sources, at least 727 of these ventilators were being used in various medical colleges “despite challenges”.

Apart from bottlenecks in resolution of issues, a top official said a lack of trust in the machines was also an issue. “Suppose a doctor starts using these ventilators and he sees there are pressure problems, then the doctor develops a lack of confidence, and says ‘what’ll happen if pressure drops (and leads to an untoward incident)’. So they have become averse to using it. That is one of the main reasons that we have seen.”