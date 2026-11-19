The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered an FIR against IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, former Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department, and two directors of a private company over allegations of corruption, abuse of official position and extending undue benefits to the company. This comes hours after Agrawal moved the Rajasthan High Court seeking to quash the state government’s prior approval for a detailed investigation against him under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as well as the preliminary enquiry initiated by the ACB into his alleged corruption.

Agrawal did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

The FIR names a director and the managing director of the company as accused. It follows a preliminary inquiry conducted after the state government granted prior approval for a probe under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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According to the ACB, the preliminary inquiry found prima facie grounds to investigate alleged irregularities in land conversion, the purchase of villas by Agrawal and his family members at prices allegedly below prevailing rates, and the grant of preferential government incentives to the company.

The ACB alleged that in 2006, when Agrawal was the Udaipur District Collector, 13.705 hectares of agricultural land in Bujhda village was converted for a tourism project without obtaining the requisite No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Forest, Mining and Irrigation departments. The agency also alleged that two conditions in the conversion order — reserving 40 per cent of the land for amenities and obtaining approval for the layout plan from the Senior Town Planner — were subsequently removed.

The inquiry also examined the purchase of villas at the company’s resort properties by Agrawal and his family members. According to the ACB, on October 3, 2023, Agrawal and his wife purchased 10 villas each at a resort project in Bujhda, Udaipur, for Rs 15 lakh per unit. The villas were subsequently leased back to the company through perpetual lease deeds under a revenue-sharing arrangement, the agency alleged.

Similarly, on March 27, 2026, 20 villas at another resort project in Alwar were purchased in the names of Agrawal, his wife, sons and parents-in-law at prices ranging from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh per unit. The ACB alleged that these prices were Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh below the applicable District Level Committee (DLC) rates. It further claimed that other buyers were charged around Rs 6 lakh above the DLC rate for villas in the same project.

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The ACB estimated that the price differences in the transactions translated into an alleged benefit of approximately Rs 2 crore to the family. It also noted that the state Finance Department issued a customised investment package to the company on the same day.

The ACB further alleged that 24 villas at a Jaipur resort project were purchased in the names of Agrawal’s sons on October 15, 2026, for Rs 11 lakh each, while the project’s brochure listed villas of the same size at Rs 59 lakh.

Agrawal, who also held the additional charge of chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, was in office when regulatory relaxations were allegedly facilitated for the company’s resort projects, the ACB said. According to the agency, on August 28, 2023, checklists for Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) were modified in the name of simplifying procedures. The agency alleged that requirements relating to land conversion documents, Forest Department NOCs and compliance with the Aravalli Notification were removed.

The ACB alleged that approvals were subsequently granted to the company’s resort projects in different locations across Rajasthan.

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The preliminary inquiry also flagged alleged irregularities in the customised investment package granted to the company under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2019.

According to the ACB, the company applied for the package by projecting a resort project in Alwar as a new unit, although a substantial portion of the proposed investment had allegedly already been made. The agency said an additional 3.02 hectares of land was included in the proposal to meet the minimum investment eligibility requirement of Rs 100 crore, despite the land allegedly being neither registered nor converted.

The ACB further alleged that the company had sold 127 of the project’s 135 villas — nearly 95 per cent of the total — before receiving the eligibility certificate. This information was allegedly not disclosed in the project reports submitted to the authorities.

At a meeting of the State-Level Scrutiny/Approval Committee held on August 19, 2023, under Agrawal’s chairmanship, the company’s eligible investment was assessed at Rs 118.50 crore. The ACB alleged that the company was subsequently granted a customised package offering benefits and subsidies substantially higher than those available under the standard provisions of RIPS 2019.

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The FIR invokes provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a petition before the Rajasthan High Court against the state government’s sanction, Agrawal has alleged that the hurried approval by the government was based on predetermined considerations and was given without obtaining his response. He has said that he was not given adequate opportunity to present his case regarding the claims.