Tuesday, August 23, 2022

IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan

Its crew members are safe.

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.

Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, “It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning.” “The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It’s crew members are safe,” he said.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:02:21 pm
