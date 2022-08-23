IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Rajasthan

A helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in a farm in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district after it developed a technical snag on Tuesday, police said.
Its crew members are safe, they said.
Station House Officer of Sangaria police station Hanumanaram Vishnoi said, “It was a helicopter of the Indian Air Force that made emergency landing in the farm on Tuesday morning.” “The helicopter made the emergency landing due to a technical snag. It’s crew members are safe,” he said.
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 12:02:21 pm
