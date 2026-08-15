How reservation, seat rotation are weakening political family control in Rajasthan’s Zila Parishads

The lottery system introduced in Rajasthan Panchayat elections for Zila Parishad seats seems to have given a jolt to the influential political families, who have traditionally nominated their family members for the post of Zila Pramukh.

Prominent political families dominate the decision-making in districts including Nagaur, Jaisalmer and Sikar. This time, they might not be able to install the candidates of their choice.

During the last local body elections in 2020, 10 out of 20 Zila Pramukhs were selected from political families belonging to both Congress and BJP camps. Several senior leaders used their political clout to introduce their wives, daughters and daughters-in-law into local politics and secure key positions for them.

In some cases, leaders even went against their own parties to ensure their family members got the top post.

This year, in Nagaur, the seat has been reserved for Scheduled Castes, while the local politics is dominated by Jat leaders from Mirdha and Beniwal communities. Although the population of Scheduled Castes is almost equal to that of Jats, the latter remain politically influential.

“The open reservation in the Panchayati Raj election has changed the political equation in Nagaur. Its politics has long been influenced by prominent families such as those of Baldev Ram Mirdha, Ramniwas Mirdha, Ramdev Beniwal and Ramraghunath Chaudhary. But with the reservation changing this time, these families will have to look for a different strategy. Although they cannot contest themselves, they are likely to remain influential by backing trusted supporters for the post,” said a Nagaur politician requesting anonymity.

Similarly, in Jaisalmer, the Gaji Fakir family, which has given three Zila Pramukhs, is now in trouble with the ST seat reserved in the area. This has happened for the first time in 30 years. According to sources in the BJP, Muslims and Meghwal (SC) have the most votes. With the ST seat now reserved, both BJP and Congress are searching for a better candidate this year.

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Anjana Meghwal — daughter of former MLA Ruparam Dhandev and a former Zila Pramukh — was considered a strong contender for the post of Zila Pramukh this time. Meanwhile, former Zila Pramukh Abdullah Fakir was also preparing to take charge of the Zila Parishad once again. With both of them out of the race, they are now planning to get a candidate suitable to their terms.

In Sikar, senior BJP leader Prem Singh Bajor has seen his hopes dashed because the Zila Pramukh seat has been reserved for an OBC woman. Gayatri Kanwar, the daughter-in-law of Prem Singh Bajor, had previously held this position. Meanwhile, the outgoing Deputy Zila Pramukh, Tara Chand Dhayal, has also been left disappointed as she was planning to contest Zila Parishad elections this year.

In Sikar, a woman from the Jat, Mali or Kumhar community is now likely to be appointed as the Zila Pramukh. Demographically, these three communities account for the largest share of OBC female voters in the district.

With the political families having direct influence on the lower-level politics, the change in seats has shaken up the equations, and most political leaders are trying to find someone who is suitable to their terms.

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In Banswara, former MLA and MP Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and his wife Resham Malviya have both held political influence in the district, with Resham serving as Zila Pramukh. However, after Malviya left the Congress and later returned to the party, his organisational base is believed to have weakened. Whether he can retain his influence and secure the Zila Pramukh post for his wife again remains to be seen.