‘Rivalry over liquor business’: Hotel owner shot dead in Rajasthan’s Churu

One person was killed and three others were injured after armed assailants opened fire inside a hotel in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred late Monday in Churu’s Bidasar area where three assailants allegedly barged into a hotel premises and began firing, police said. While the hotel owner Maniram Manda was shot dead on the spot, three others sustained bullet injuries and were referred to Jaipur.
A video of the incident also went viral on social media, prompting sharp reactions from the Congress party. The hotel was sealed after the incident and a heavy police force was also deployed in the area.
Talking to The Indian Express, Churu SP Jai Yadav said: “Some persons have been detained in the case. They will be presented before a court tomorrow”. Considering the nature of the case, several police teams were deployed to track the assailants.
Yadav said that prima facie, it was business rivalry. “Earlier they were doing the liquor business together but parted ways in 2023 following a dispute. Both of them opened hotels and took bar licenses, which led to a competition between the two, hence the firing,” he said.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the “incident has shaken the entire state of Rajasthan.
“Criminals have no fear of the law. This kind of brutal murder has terrified everyone, including businessmen,” he said. “Sometimes in Churu, sometimes in Nagaur, sometimes in Jodhpur and elsewhere, such fearless murders are becoming increasingly common in Rajasthan. The Chief Minister should now at least pay attention to governance.”
Story continues below this ad
Terming Rajasthan as a “crime state”, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said: “The law-and-order situation in the state has completely collapsed…Repeatedly targeting businessmen, demanding extortion, and such murder incidents have created an atmosphere of terror. The ineffective BJP government in the state has proven to be a complete failure in curbing crime. The reality is that criminals and mafias are thriving under the patronage of those in power, which is an extremely serious signal for the state,” he said.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
Expertise
Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More