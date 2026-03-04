‘Rivalry over liquor business’: Hotel owner shot dead in Rajasthan’s Churu

The hotel was sealed after the incident and a heavy police force was also deployed in the area. (Representational image/Istock photo)

One person was killed and three others were injured after armed assailants opened fire inside a hotel in Rajasthan’s Churu district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred late Monday in Churu’s Bidasar area where three assailants allegedly barged into a hotel premises and began firing, police said. While the hotel owner Maniram Manda was shot dead on the spot, three others sustained bullet injuries and were referred to Jaipur.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, prompting sharp reactions from the Congress party. The hotel was sealed after the incident and a heavy police force was also deployed in the area.