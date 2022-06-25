Horse-trading case: Rajasthan ACB serves court notice to Minister Shekhawat

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau has served a court notice to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in connection with the alleged horse-trading during the attempt to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in mid-2020.

“The court notice was issued to the Union Minister last week, on June 16, following a revision petition filed by the ACB,” an official said.

This official added: “Since the ACB had filed a revision petition regarding seeking his voice samples, the court has issued a notice to the minister to file his reply. This notice was served by the ACB.” The next hearing in the case is on July 14.

BJP state chief Satish Poonia questioned the notice and its timing. He said “the court notice cannot be justified” and termed it “vendetta politics”.

Poonia said the notice is the Congress government’s attempt at “threatening” Shekhawat.

Congress Chief Whip and Minister Mahesh Joshi said: “It is the court’s order. The Union Minister has to take the next step. I believe that as a law-abiding person, he will come forward. Like he has said on several occasions, he has no aversion but that the voice sample is not being sought from him. So he has to decide if he wants to give voice samples or not. The ACB and the courts will do their job…”

As for the timing coinciding with Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, Joshi said: “This means BJP believes that this should have happened earlier. Despite the case going on for two years, they are saying we have chosen this time. We have not. It is BJP’s guilt speaking. And had we been working with vendetta, we would have done it during Rajya Sabha polls, or when the FIR was lodged back then.”

The case pertains to the Rajasthan political crisis of mid-2020. Back then, the leak of audio tapes allegedly involving one Gajendra Singh, Sanjay Jain, and Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh had sparked turmoil, with the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot leading a rebellion of 19 Congress MLAs.

Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi—who was yet to become a minister then—had on the basis of the audio clips registered FIRs with the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Operations Group (SOG).

During questioning, Jain admitted that it was him in conversation with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in one of the audio clips. Following this, the ACB moved a Jaipur court for collecting Shekhawat’s voice samples. But this court, in a July 15, 2021 order, declined the request. Subsequently, the ACB filed a revision petition, on which the court has now sought Shekhawat’s response.