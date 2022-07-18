scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

Heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan, more rains expected in next 4-5 days: MeT dept

In the next four to five days, East Rajasthan is very likely to get rain coupled with thunderstorm at most places and heavy rain in some places.

By: PTI | Jaipur |
July 18, 2022 7:29:27 am
On Tuesday, there is a strong possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places and heavy rain at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions, he added. (File)

Heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in East Rajasthan while several places received light to moderate rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the weather office said.

Srinagar in Ajmer recorded 7 cm rainfall, 6 cm each in Bhadra and Sujangarh, and 5 cm each in Tonk tehsil, Begun, Hindoli, Baswa, Ratangarh and Suratgarh. Various places recorded 1 cm to 4 cm rainfall during the 24 hours, it said.

MeT department regional director Radheshyam Sharma said Baran, Kota, Bundi, Tonk, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts are likely to receive heavy rains with thunder at some places.

He said in the next four to five days, East Rajasthan is very likely to get rain coupled with thunderstorm at most places and heavy rain in some places.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes ColomboPremium
From hospital gate to upmarket store, fuel squeeze chokes Colombo
Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee: ‘Using customised diet as a drug, is the f...Premium
Dr Siddhartha Mukherjee: ‘Using customised diet as a drug, is the f...
More from Jaipur

On Tuesday, there is a strong possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places and heavy rain at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions, he added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jaipur News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement