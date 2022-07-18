Heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan, more rains expected in next 4-5 days: MeT dept

Heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in East Rajasthan while several places received light to moderate rain in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, the weather office said.

Srinagar in Ajmer recorded 7 cm rainfall, 6 cm each in Bhadra and Sujangarh, and 5 cm each in Tonk tehsil, Begun, Hindoli, Baswa, Ratangarh and Suratgarh. Various places recorded 1 cm to 4 cm rainfall during the 24 hours, it said.

MeT department regional director Radheshyam Sharma said Baran, Kota, Bundi, Tonk, Ajmer, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts are likely to receive heavy rains with thunder at some places.

He said in the next four to five days, East Rajasthan is very likely to get rain coupled with thunderstorm at most places and heavy rain in some places.

On Tuesday, there is a strong possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places and heavy rain at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions, he added.