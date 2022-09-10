scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Have always tried to maintain harmony with govt: Rajasthan Governor

In the past three years, there have been instances when friction erupted between Mishra and Gehlot, most notably during the political crisis in mid-2020.

“If anything comes up, we talk with each other. Because it is our responsibility that the government is run well and the harmony is maintained and all the processes are carried out as per the Constitution,” Mishra said. (File)

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said that it has been his attempt that harmony is maintained with the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.

Talking to journalists to mark the completion of his three years as Rajasthan Governor, Mishra said, “It has always been my attempt that our samanjasay (coordination/harmony) is maintained. If there is a difficulty at any level and of any kind, then it is addressed through continuous dialogue and communication. Hence I regularly meet the Chief Minister and talk to him.”



“If anything comes up, we talk with each other. Because it is our responsibility that the government is run well and the harmony is maintained and all the processes are carried out as per the Constitution,” Mishra said.

He said that he had taken several steps in the last three years to make quality education available in government-run universities for positive results in the future and denied that there is any process underway in Rajasthan to reduce the role of Governor in universities.

On a question about qualifications of people appointed as Vice Chancellors, he said that the Raj Bhawan has “been trying to appoint VCs who are capable” and that they are appointed after due consultation with the CM.

Apart from listing the achievements of Raj Bhawan, he said that a State University Management System (SUMS) will be implemented in state universities, with the help of the state government. The SUMS aims to facilitate e-governance, data management and automation across all state-funded universities while mobile self-service portals shall be available to all students, staff and the affiliation process will also go online.

Other than that, he said 49 tribal villages will be developed as Adarsh villages. For the Governor’s Relief Fund, a mobile application will be created and more sources will be explored to the Relief Fund.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 07:03:17 am
Karaikal boy’s death: Two doctors suspended for negligence in treatment

