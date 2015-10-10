Rajasthan govt to officials: Don’t inaugurate public works or wear garlands at events

Owing to repeated complaints against bureaucrats allegedly undermining the authority of public representatives, the Rajasthan government on Friday issued strict instructions to bureaucrats to not inaugurate public works or even wear garlands on such occasions and to let public representatives do the same.

In a circular issued Friday, Chief Secretary C S Rajan has said that in government programmes, campaigns, inauguration of public buildings and other such events, bureaucrats should not wear a “safa /mala” (garland). Also, they should not inaugurate, unveil, or lay foundation stones at such events or even have their names on the epigraphs.

Instead, the bureaucrats should ensure that such inaugurations are carried out by public representatives.Rajan also instructed them to not make “unnecessary announcements” or give assurances for public works which cannot be done.

BJP workers said that MLAs and MPs often complain at party meetings of bureaucrats undermining their authority.

Rajan reiterated that public representatives should be invited to government programmes and meets held in their constituency and that not abiding by the instructions is tantamount to violation of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1971 and eligible for disciplinary action under the same.

