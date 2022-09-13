Govt has failed to maintain law and order: Chandrashekhar Aazad

Bhim Army founder and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Aazad has targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and said that it has totally failed to maintain law and order in the state.

“Incidents of atrocities in Rajasthan are on the rise. It is important to stop crime against women from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities,” Aazad told reporters on Sunday in Jaipur.

“The incident that took place in Thanagazi wherein a 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in front of her husband was the first incident. The government should have become vigilant soon after that and tried to stop such cases. But incidents that have taken place since then show that the state government has totally failed to maintain law and order situation,” Aazad said.

The incident that Aazad referred to had taken place in April 2019, wherein the Rajasthan police was accused of suppressing the Dalt woman’s gangrape case and waited for the elections to conclude before taking any action. The incident had drawn huge criticism for the state government.

Aazad also listed out several cases of Dalit atrocities, including the deaths of Jitendra Meghwal in Pali in March and Indra Kumar Meghwal in Jalore last month wherein the Bhim Army was at the forefront in organising massive protests, demanding justice for the aggrieved families.

Speaking about the Jalore incident, Aazad slammed both the Congress and the BJP. Pali police had said that caste angle was not yet proved in the Jalore boy’s death. At the moment, an SIT is conducting probe in the matter.

Nine-year-old Meghwal had died after he was assaulted by his upper-caste teacher who was allegedly infuriated after the boy touched a drinking water pot designated for him.

“It is very strange that even after such a huge incident of untouchability, the attitude of both the ruling party and opposition is the same. The people from the government are busy in denying the incident whereas a magazine of the RSS has termed the incident as ‘jhootha matka kand’ (false drinking pot incident). Both are trying to suppress the voice of the Dalits,” said Aazad.

The Indian Express had recently reported that Pathey Kan, an RSS- affiliated magazine, had termed the recent outrage over Jalore boy’s death as a ‘conspiracy by leftists to damage social harmony.’