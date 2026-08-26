They attended school with cattle. Now, CJP spotlight and Rs 18 lakh upgrade

This was the structure which the students were using when the CJP visited on August 21, leading to a scuffle allegedly with some BJP workers. (Express Photo)

An “unsafe” school building, a shared space with cattle, a single-room structure, and now the promise of a Rs 18 lakh upgrade.

Government Primary School, Rampura-Kanwarpura, has learnt a valuable lesson in maths the past few days: all it takes to multiply things is a few crosses.

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Within days of a Cockroach Janta Party protest putting the spotlight on this school that abuts the state capital Jaipur, 18 students and their parents are hoping their wait for a building since an older one was declared unsafe a year ago may finally end.

After cameras caught students attending classes with four cattle tied nearby, they were moved the next day into a room loaned by a fellow villager.

Following a government directive restricting outsider entry into government schools, the two teachers on duty refuse access inside the room, or to talk to the media, on Tuesday.

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This morning, Dhori Bairwa sent her two sons only at 9.30 am to the school, though classes begin at 8. It was raining and the floor on which the students sit can get muddy. While Bairwa’s husband works as a helper at a store, she works as a daily wager.

The old school building is now abandoned, with paint peeling, the colourful lettering and murals fading. (Express Photo) The old school building is now abandoned, with paint peeling, the colourful lettering and murals fading. (Express Photo)

Thankful for the attention that could change the fate of the primary school, and of her children, Dhori says: “We are sending our children here because we have no other option. Private schools charge at least Rs 1,000 per month.”