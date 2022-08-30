20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur; pre-planned heist, say police

A day after a robbery took place in broad daylight at the office of Manappuram Finance Limited in Udaipur, the police said that prima facie it appears that the crime is the work of professionals and was pre-planned by the miscreants.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the robbery was the work of professionals and that it was a pre-planned activity. We are investigating all angles and using technical support too, to trace the miscreants,” Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday morning, when masked men armed with guns entered the branch of Manappuram Finance Limited in Udaipur, and after holding the staff hostage at gunpoint, decamped with more than 20 kg gold worth nearly Rs 12 crore and Rs 10 lakh cash.

“There were five robbers in total. At first, one of them entered the branch followed by the others. All had guns with them. They tied all the staff of the branch, including the manager, with tape and at gunpoint, took the person who had the key to the safe. The robbers emptied the safe of all the gold and cash before leaving. They also tied a customer who had come to the branch to pay interest. The bank staff could not alert others or ring the alarm because they were being held hostage at gunpoint,” Sandeep Yadav, an auditor with Manappuram Finance, told reporters after the incident.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the branch staff being held at gunpoint by one of the robbers.

“The staff was held hostage at gunpoint while the robbers took out the valuables from the safe. More than 20 kg gold and around Rs 10 lakh cash were taken away by the miscreants. We are making all efforts to trace them,” Udaipur SP Sharma said.