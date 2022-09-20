Gehlot writes to Punjab CM over polluted water flowing into Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to the Punjab government to stop the flow of waste water into the canals of the state from the downstream of Harike barrage.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he urged Mann to direct the officials to complete the construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) under the Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation Project in Punjab on time and to stop the flow of untreated waste directly into the rivers/nullahs.

The STP and CETP are being built under the Budha Nala Rejuvenation Project in Punjab.

In the letter, Gehlot said Rajasthan receives its share of water from Ravi-Beas and Sutlej rivers from Harike barrage. The polluted water of Ludhiana city of Punjab, through Buddha Nullah and the urban and industrial waste of cities/towns situated near Sutlej river through drains, reaches the Harike barrage.

He said that the water coming from Harike barrage is released into Rajasthan feeder (Indira Gandhi feeder) and Ferozepur feeder. Water is provided for irrigation and drinking purposes through Indira Gandhi feeder in western Rajasthan and through Ferozepur feeder in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts.

Highlighting that Rajasthan is getting polluted water from Harike barrage, he said that there has been a demand from time to time by the farmers and general public of this area to stop the supply of polluted water.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, on August 28, 2022, a joint inspection of Budha Nullah and Sutlej river was conducted by the Principal Secretary of the Water Resources Department along with the officials from Punjab and Rajasthan. During inspection it was found that untreated waste was flowing into Budha Nullah which is reaching Harike barrage through river Sutlej.

The CM expressed hope that positive steps would be taken by the Punjab government on this sensitive issue related to the health of the people of the state.