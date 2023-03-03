scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Gehlot visits village of Bhiwani victims, asks Khattar to take case ‘more seriously’

CM announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of Junaid and Nasir

Bhiwani victims, Bhiwani deaths, Ashok Gehlot, Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Bharatpur, Indian Express, India news, current affairsRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in Ghatmika village on Friday. Express
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited Ghatmika village in Bharatpur district and met the bereaved families of Junaid and Nasir, whose charred bodies were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on February 16 after they were abducted by cow vigilantes the previous day.

Gehlot also announced a relief package of Rs 5 lakh for each of the families.

“The state government will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the wives and children of both the deceased. An amount of Rs 1 lakh each will be provided as cash whereas a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh each will be done so that the dependent families do not face any problem in the education and marriage of the kids,” he told reporters.

After the meeting, Gehlot highlighted the fact that despite several days have passed after the incident, the accused have not been arrested, and appealed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take the case ‘more seriously.’

“Our DG police has spoken to the DG police there (Haryana). I have contacted the chief minister of Haryana. He has promised that they will help us arrest the culprits. Despite the fact that so many days have passed, they have not been arrested. I would like to appeal to the chief minister of Haryana to take this incident with more seriousness because this is being discussed throughout the country,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot added that just like the Udaipur incident when tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered last year, the latest incident has become a topic of discussion in the country.

“The only difference is that in that (Udaipur) incident, there was a link to terrorist activities, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Labbaik’s involvement has come in, that is why, while we made the arrests within 24 hours, the case was taken over by NIA. The Rajasthan Police is not investigating that case. That incident and this (Ghatmika) incident is different. In that (Udaipur) case, sections under UAPA have been brought in. But we can’t undermine this (Ghatmika) incident at any cost. In that case too, where there is terror angle, one person was killed, here too, two persons have lost their lives,” said Gehlot.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 02:30 IST
