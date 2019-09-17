Gehlot plays down Pilot’s remark on law and order situation in Rajasthan

With Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot stating last week that the government needs to work “more seriously” on law and order in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that it is natural to speak up after cases of rape or kidnapping.

Pilot’s statement had been viewed as an attack on Gehlot, who holds the Home department.

On Monday, Gehlot said, “I am quite happy that people of our party don’t hesitate on (speaking that) law and order situation should be good, that roads should be made well, water should reach. It is feedback for us.we don’t take it otherwise. The media and people make it an issue. If there is a rape, kidnapping or dacoity, then speaking up is natural.”

Asked whether the law-and-order situation had worsened in the state, Gehlot said that it had worsened in the entire country ever since the NDA government assumed power and an environment of tension, violence, “like never before” and “worst since Independence” was created.