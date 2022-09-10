scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Gehlot launches urban employment scheme

From Khaniyon ki Baori, the CM proceeded to Ambedkar Bhawan for the launch programme. Five women beneficiaries were also given job cards on the occasion. People in the 18 to 60 age group are eligible for the scheme.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday launched the government’s flagship scheme for urban employment — the Indira Gandhi Shehari Rojgar Yojana — terming it ‘historic’.

Along with cabinet minister for Local Self Government (LSG) Shanti Dhariwal, Gehlot undertook a symbolic renovation at Khaniyon ki Baori (step-well) in Jaipur and interacted with beneficiaries under the scheme; the LSG is the implementing department for the scheme.

To register for it, a Janaadhar card or its registration slip is required. Registrations can be done at e-Mitra centres. The government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the scheme, which was announced by the chief minister during this year’s state budget.

The CM said the MGNREGA was started during the UPA government at the Centre for employment in rural areas, which had a positive outcome and when the employment crisis increased during the Covid 19 pandemic, the MGNREGA proved to be a boon.

