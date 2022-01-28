Gehlot govt under opposition fire after police confirm REET paper leaked from Shiksha Sankul

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has come under fire from the opposition after police investigations have confirmed that the question paper of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) — held in September last year — was leaked two days before the examination.

The government had shut down internet services in different places across the state on the days when REET was held to prevent cheating. Ever since irregularities emerged after the examination and role of multiple people including government officials came under scanner, the opposition BJP has been demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Following the police revelation, the BJP has increased the clamour for a CBI probe.

“After the acceptance about the paper being leaked a day before from Shiksha Sankul has totally proved that high irregularity has taken place in REET and it was not possible without the protection of the Gehlot government. The CBI probe becomes more important now because the state government will try very hard to save the big crocodiles. That’s why, neutral investigation is needed,” said state BJP president Satish Poonia.

Members of the ABVP protested in Jaipur on Thursday over the issue. REET was held on September 26.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, special operations group (SOG) ADG Ashok Rathore said that the question paper was stolen and leaked from the Shiksha Sankul — the sprawling campus in Jaipur where multiple offices of the departments related to education along with educational institutions are located.

“After four months, we are in the position to tell you how the paper was leaked. We have arrested two more people, Ramkripal Meena and Udaram Bishnoi. Ramkripal Meena runs an educational institution in Triveni Nagar (Jaipur) and he was employed by the district coordinator of REET examination. He was working with the coordinator at the Shiksha Sankul. When REET question papers arrived, Ramkripal Meena stole one question paper after opening the envelope. He later sealed the envelope and submitted it. This was done on September 24 around 8 pm,” said Rathore.

Rathore added that on September 25, Meena gave the paper to Udaram Bishnoi and has received Rs 1.22 crore till now for this.

The police said that till now, 35 people have been arrested for the irregularities.

“We have come to know that in seven places across the state, after taking money from the exam candidates, the accused tutored them the questions and answers of this question paper. We are trying to identify these candidates and we will write to the board to disqualify them. We will also take action against them,” said Rathore.

Earlier, the SOG had arrested other accused in the case including one Bhajan Lal and Batti Lal Meena.

The BJP had alleged last year that state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra can be seen in photos with Batti Lal Meena and had demanded a CBI probe. Dotasra had denied the allegations of the opposition and said that he didn’t know the person.

The SOG said that efforts are on to arrest the other accused involved in the REET paper leak.

PTI reported that BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena too on Thursday reiterated his demand for a CBI inquiry into REET-2021 paper leak case alleging that a cabinet minister and a senior bureaucrat were involved in the leak.

Meena said the tender for printing question papers was awarded to a Kolkata-based printer, who is an acquaintance of the minister.

“The printer, the minister and the bureaucrats divided the bribe money among themselves after the paper leak. I will soon furnish enough evidences. The matter should be investigated by the CBI, and the exam should be cancelled and conducted afresh,” Meena told reporters.

He also alleged that SOG inspector Mohan Poswal and constable Nathu had arrested several innocents in connection with the case, but took no action against the culprits.

Rajasthan Unemployment Unified Federation president Upen Yadav, too, demanded a CBI inquiry into the case, besides pressing for an increase in the number of vacancies.

He said the state government should introduce an amendment bill in the next Rajasthan Assembly session to make cases of paper leak a non-bailable offence.