Gehlot govt protecting MLA: Kin of thrashed Dalit official

The family members of a Dalit assistant engineer (AEN) in Dholpur, who was allegedly assaulted by a Congress MLA last week, have accused the Ashok Gehlot-led government of protecting the legislator.

A day after 27-year-old Harshadipati Valmiki, posted as an AEN with the power department in Dholpur, was assaulted in Bari on March 28, an FIR was lodged against Bari Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga and others.

The police on Monday said the MLA and other accused have now also been booked under the offences of attempt to murder. However, the MLA, who has denied the allegations, is yet to be arrested, the police said.

“The MLA and his associates brutally assaulted my son but the state government is protecting him. He is openly roaming around. It is the absolute failure of the government… President’s Rule should be imposed in the state,” Harshadipati’s father Mukesh Valmiki said.

“The MLA threw a chair at me inside my office, abused me with casteist slurs and said how could I take away transformers from the villages of Thakurs… ,” says the FIR lodged by Harshadipati.

MLA Malinga, however, said: “The allegations levelled against me are false and baseless. I didn’t go to his office to assault him. My name was included in the FIR at the behest of some BJP leaders…”.

He, however, said that in the past he had complained against the engineer.

Suresh Jeph, Additional Superintendent of Police, CID CB, who is investigating the case, said, “The victim is in the ICU. … We have arrested five people… We are investigating the role of the MLA.”