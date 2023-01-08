Gehlot defends OPS, dismisses Montek Ahluwalia’s ‘financial bankruptcy’ remark

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday defended his government’s decision to move back to the old pension scheme, saying that the decision has been taken in public interest.

Gehlot justified the decision and dismissed economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia’s recent comments that moving back to the old pension scheme was ‘absurd and a recipe for financial bankruptcy’.

“All the economists take use of their intellectual property. Our departments have done financial management and we had discussions. We believe that there is no task that is impossible. One question comes to my mind that I want to share with you is that if the country can progress for 60 years after implementing OPS and giving pension, then doesn’t an employee have the right to feel secure in old age? It is beyond my understanding,” said Gehlot, while speaking to the media in Jaipur.

Gehlot added that if employees have tension about the future while working, they will not be able to be stakeholders in good governance.

“Why did the CAG object? No rules were made for 15 years. Why is human rights commission saying that there will be injustice, what will happen in old age? Those who criticise should answer why they are saying so. We have done this in public interest,” said Gehlot.

He also accused the central government of exercising “discrimination” in providing OPS benefits to the Army and not the BSF, ITBP, and paramilitary forces, and asked why it was so.

Gehlot also targeted the BJP for not praising the state government’s policies. He said that the opposition should appreciate good work of the government as it helps it appear more credible.

With PTI inputs